Deputies responding to Spartanburg High for social media threat

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dispatch said the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office is responding to Spartanburg High School after a threat was made on social media.

According to deputies, officials were made aware of writing on a bathroom stall that made a “vague threat to blowing the school up”.

At this time, the Sheriff’s Office said it is unclear if it was an actual threat or a reference to “national 4/20 day”.

Extra units were sent to the school Thursday morning and are currently on scene.

Stay tuned for further details.

