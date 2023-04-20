Deputies search for Greenville Co. man missing for weeks

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help in finding a man who has been missing for nearly three weeks.

Deputies said 49-year-old Steve Oxendine was last seen on Apr. 1 near Motel 6 in the 2000 block of Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greenville.

He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, and approximately 250 pounds.

Anyone who sees Oxendine is asked to call 911 immediately.

