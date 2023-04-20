Former GOP consultant pleads guilty to perjury, obstruction of justice

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The solicitor’s office said well-known South Carolina GOP consultant Richard Quinn, Sr. pled guilty to perjury and obstruction of justice on Wednesday.

According to the solicitor, the 78-year-old businessman appeared in the Richland County Courthouse and entered a plea under N.C. v. Alford to four counts of Perjury and two counts of Obstruction of Justice.

Judge Carmen Mullen delivered the sentences which said that Quinn will serve 18 months on home detention for one count of obstruction of justice and a consecutive 10 years in prison suspended to two years of probation for a second count of obstruction of justice.

For each of Quinn’s four counts of perjury, Quinn was sentenced to six months on home detention. His sentences for perjury will be served concurrently with each other and concurrently with the 18 months on home detention he received for one count of obstruction of justice. The remaining counts of perjury against Quinn are dismissed with the entry of this plea.

The crimes of Perjury and Obstruction of Justice heard by the court were a result of Quinn’s testimony in front of the State Grand Jury on April 20, 2018, and May 7, 2018, according to the solicitor’s office. Seventh Judicial Circuit Solicitor Barry J. Barnette was thereafter appointed to represent the State as a special prosecutor on this matter in 2021.

Solicitor Barnette commented, “the plea made in front of the Court [Wednesday] shows the importance of our judicial system through Quinn’s convictions for multiple counts of Perjury and Obstruction of Justice.”

