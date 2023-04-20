Greenville leaders set priorities for 2024, as budget process continues

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville city leaders are in the process of creating the next city budget with millions of dollars at stake. Each year Greenville’s budget keeps getting bigger, largely due to property tax revenue. But one highlight of this budget—no tax increases for you. However, what projects leaders decide to spend the money on will impact you.

“The budget reflects our focus on managing our growth,” said Mayor Knox White.

The projected $126 million general fund budget is what will usher Greenville into the next fiscal year.

“At a time when a lot of cities are really struggling, we have a very vibrant city with no tax increase,” said White.

Housing, greenspace, neighborhoods, development and mobility---are the focus. The city plans to increase its affordable housing allocation up to $3.7 million dollars. Typically, tourism dollars usage is limited to mostly parks and greenspace, that will be about $3 million over budget this year. A new state bill could allow those funds for housing.

“I think that’s just the beginning of our investment in affordable housing,” he said.

As for the rest of the tourism funding---

“We focus on those really catalytic projects, big things like parks, Falls Park, Unity Park creating more green space with the tourism dollars,” said White.

The budget also sets aside millions for park improvements including an inclusive playground at Cleveland Park. $19 million from a bond will go to neighborhoods.

“Sidewalks, street repaving, anti-traffic congestion tools,” said White.

Mayor White says they’re even considering a “Greenbond” to create and preserve open greenspace. They’re also finishing the new public safety headquarters, and funding 10 new officer positions for the police department.

“What you’re gonna see in the budget is the capacity to build as many as two or three new parking garages in downtown Greenville,” said White.

Also, $5 million for new parking garages, including one in the West End.

“A budget really reflects our priorities and more than that it reflects values of what we think is important,” he said.

There will be a public hearing on May 22nd. Council is expected to adopt the budget June 12th. For more information click here.

The proposed budget includes significant investments in capital improvements total $56 million, including:

Affordable Housing – $3.75 million (up from $2.5 million pending legislative action)

Wastewater improvements (sewer capacity) – $7 million

Roads, bridges and traffic calming - $12 million

Sidewalks – $7 million

Nicholtown Community Center upgrades: $1.8 million

Park improvements including $2 million for a new inclusive playground at Cleveland Park and $1.4 million for court rehabilitation and pickleball at Gower Park.

Greenways, trails, bike, and pedestrian safety enhancements – $2.7 million

New parking garages - $5 million



