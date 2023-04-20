Greenville officer on administrative leave after domestic violence charge

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said an officer was recently placed on administrative leave after being charged with domestic violence over the weekend.

Officials said Officer Bobby Bosko was taken into custody by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office and charged with domestic violence.

According to officials, the Greenville Police Department is conducting an internal review of the situation, and Bosko was placed on administrative leave based on department and city policy.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

