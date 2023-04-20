‘Healthy Laughter’ combines health screenings with humor to save lives

Event by Links, Inc. features free health screenings, virtual viewing of comedian Akintunde’s show
'Healthy Laughter' at USC-Upstate includes free health screenings, vendors and the option to...
'Healthy Laughter' at USC-Upstate includes free health screenings, vendors and the option to view a comedy show(WHNS)
By Myra Ruiz
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:43 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Health data compiled by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control suggest that heart disease, cancer and diabetes are to blame for thousands of premature deaths every year, but an event on April 21 aims at reducing those numbers.

“Healthy Laughter” was organized by The Links, Incorporated - an international nonprofit with a chapter in Spartanburg.

“Our mission is to serve our community -- each individual and individual community -- in a way that a particular chapter sees a need,” Cynthia Jeffers, president of the Spartanburg Chapter of The Links, said. “We serve Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.”

Health data collected by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows that the Spartanburg County’s biggest problem is heart disease.

“So many people have issues that they’re not even aware of,” Robin Bullock, chairwoman of the Spartanburg chapter, told FOX Carolina.

The event runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. with a panel of physicians available for questions until 6 p.m. The free health screenings and vendors will stay open until 7 p.m.

Tickets are required for the dinner buffet, which runs from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and the watch party of Akintunde’s comedy show and the party afterwards. To purchase tickets, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh says prison housing impacts his ability to respond to fraud lawsuit
Money generic
NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people
Dr. Kenneth Kinsey was a crime scene expert who testified for the state during the murder trial...
Murdaugh trial witness says piece of evidence was ‘game changer’
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
school bus generic
Teacher fired after handing out ‘inappropriate’, ‘unapproved’ article to students, district says

Latest News

New Carpel Tunnel Treatment
Doctor talks about new treatment for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
After cases dropped off during the COVID-19 pandemic, the flu is back with a vengeance in South...
Doctors urge vaccinations with SC flu cases at 10-year high heading into holiday season
(FILE)
S.C. suffers first pediatric flu-related death of the season, health officials say
Steve Grant's two sons, both drug overdose victims, are buried in Greenville
Father’s loss inspires mission to prevent drug overdose deaths