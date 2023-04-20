‘Healthy Laughter’ combines health screenings with humor to save lives

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Health data compiled by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control suggest that heart disease, cancer and diabetes are to blame for thousands of premature deaths every year, but an event on April 21 aims at reducing those numbers.

“Healthy Laughter” was organized by The Links, Incorporated - an international nonprofit with a chapter in Spartanburg.

“Our mission is to serve our community -- each individual and individual community -- in a way that a particular chapter sees a need,” Cynthia Jeffers, president of the Spartanburg Chapter of The Links, said. “We serve Spartanburg, Cherokee and Union counties.”

Health data collected by the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control shows that the Spartanburg County’s biggest problem is heart disease.

“So many people have issues that they’re not even aware of,” Robin Bullock, chairwoman of the Spartanburg chapter, told FOX Carolina.

The event runs from 5 p.m. until 10 p.m. with a panel of physicians available for questions until 6 p.m. The free health screenings and vendors will stay open until 7 p.m.

Tickets are required for the dinner buffet, which runs from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and the watch party of Akintunde’s comedy show and the party afterwards. To purchase tickets, click here.

