Man charged in connection with mutilated bears avoids jail time

MADISON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Madison County District Attorney’s Office announced that a man avoided jail time after being charged for the bodies of three bears found on private property in Woodfin on November 30.

The District Attorney’s Office said John Bunkley was given 24 months of probation, 50 hours of community service and had his hunting license suspended for five years for the case. They added that he was also given two fines of $2,232 and an additional $2,000 fine .

In November 2022, the carcasses of three bears were found on private property. The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) said later added that so much meat was removed from the carcass that they could not determine the bears’ weight or cause of death.

Help Asheville Bears (HAB) shared a video of the scene and offered a $5,000 reward for information about the case. Following an investigation into the incident, NCWRC officials said they were able to identify Buckley as the suspect.

In North Carolina, killing a cub under 75 pounds or a female bear with cubs is illegal. Hunters are also required to report big game harvests.

