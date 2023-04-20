Officials investigating potentially intentional fire in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said officials are investigating following a house fire on Murry Avenue Extention Tuesday night.

Officials said crews responded to the scene around 10:00 p.m. and found the vacant home engulfed in flames. They added that firefighters remained at the scene for over two hours, working to extinguish the fire.

According to officials, they believe the fire was intentionally started by someone.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the fire or their investigation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.