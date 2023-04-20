Officials investigating potentially intentional fire in Anderson

House fire in Anderson
House fire in Anderson(Anderson Fire Department)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 1:04 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson Fire Department said officials are investigating following a house fire on Murry Avenue Extention Tuesday night.

Officials said crews responded to the scene around 10:00 p.m. and found the vacant home engulfed in flames. They added that firefighters remained at the scene for over two hours, working to extinguish the fire.

According to officials, they believe the fire was intentionally started by someone.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the fire or their investigation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh says prison housing impacts his ability to respond to fraud lawsuit
Dr. Kenneth Kinsey was a crime scene expert who testified for the state during the murder trial...
Murdaugh trial witness says piece of evidence was ‘game changer’
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
Money generic
NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people
school bus generic
Teacher fired after handing out ‘inappropriate’, ‘unapproved’ article to students, district says

Latest News

Greer Butterfly Project
An Upstate city is remembering children who died in the Holocaust, while also honoring a local liberator
Police sirens flashing generic photo 4
Fulton County courtroom evacuated, officials say
Greer Butterfly Project
Butterfly Project in Greer
Simpsonville girl uses art to cope with cancer diagnosis
Simpsonville girl uses art to cope with cancer diagnosis