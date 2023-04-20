Police investigating after man shot in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Tuesday night.

According to the department, at approximately 7 p.m., officers responded to Boyce Avenue for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, a man was found to have suffered a single gunshot wound.

Officers said the man was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Violent Crimes Investigators have been assigned to the case and are investigating.

This is all the information we have at this time.

