Suspect charged for deadly 2022 shooting in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a suspect was recently charged for a shooting that killed one person in 2022.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said the victim, Leo A. Hipolito, also known as “Amigo,” was reportedly riding a bike on Keys Street when he was shot in the head and died at the scene on May 26, 2022.

Leon A. Hipolito (Anderson County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies said investigators used evidence from the crime scene to identify the suspect as Edomnd J. Simon. Simon was recently taken into custody and charged with murder. Deputies added that he is currently booked in the Anderson County Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.