Suspects who dealt drugs behind bars, on Dark Web sentenced in western NC

Megan Tate (left) and Jon Paul Roberts were both sentenced on Thursday to prison time for dealing drugs in western North Carolina.(Jackson Co./Buncombe Co. Detention Center)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. District Attorney’s Office said two drug dealers involved in separate cases in western North Carolina were sentenced to prison time on Thursday.

FOX Carolina covered 28-year-old Megan Tate’s guilty plea earlier this year. Tate hid fentanyl in a body cavity when she was arrested in April 2021 for the suspected distribution of fentanyl.

She then distributed the drugs to two inmates in the Jackson County Detention Center who overdosed. Both inmates were hospitalized but later recovered.

“Fentanyl is extremely dangerous and leaves behind a trail of devastation,” said Special Agent in Charge Robert Murphy. “Ms. Tate obviously had total disregard for the safety of others.”

Tate pleaded guilty in January to distributing a substance that contained fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. She was sentenced on Thursday to 20 years in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

A second dealer, an Asheville man who trafficked meth and distributed pills, was also sentenced on Thursday.

Jon Paul Roberts, 40, was investigated in 2020. He bought meth on the Dark Web and mixed it with other ingredients, using a pill press to manufacture pills that he falsely sold as Adderall. He sold thousands of pills on the Dark Web and mailed them to customers in 19 states, investigators said.

Roberts also sold wholesale quantities of meth to local drug traffickers with a combined estimated street value of more than $1 million.

In December, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of actual methamphetamine and 500 grams or more of a mixture containing methamphetamine.

He was sentenced to 151 months in prison followed by 5 years of supervised release.

