TRAFFIC: Detour in place Monday for bridge closure over I-85

(Source: MGN)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 7:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) said a detour will be in place on April 24 while crews work on a bridge over I-85 in Greenville.

SCDOT said on Monday night, April 24, the I-85 over Rocky Creek project will close the northbound interstate ramp to Pelham Road (Exit 54) and detour traffic to Highway 14 (Exit 56). The detour will start at 9 p.m. and be removed by 5 a.m. on Tuesday, April 25.

Traffic will follow signs and message boards to turn around across the bridge at Highway 14 and use I-85 southbound to access Pelham Road.

According to the SCDOT, this work k is necessary to deliver concrete girders to the project for the new section of bridge being constructed.

“Please be mindful of workers in the area and follow all posted speed and construction signing so we can safely return home on Tuesday,” said the SCDOT.

