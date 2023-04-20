Upstate woman pleads guilty to fraud conspiracy targeting military veterans

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The U.S. Attorney’s Office said a woman from Anderson pleaded guilty to conspiracy for her role in a nationwide structured cash flow scheme that exploited military veterans in desperate financial straits and targeted elderly investors seeking a safe retirement investment.

According to the attorney general, 55-year-old Candy Kern was the managing partner of a small law firm. From approximately 2012 through 2021, she used her law firm to facilitate a fraudulent scheme involving illegal assignment of veterans’ benefits.

“This elaborate scheme preyed upon and exploited some of our most vulnerable populations, and when it collapsed, it left thousands of veterans in financial ruin and scores of retiree-investors without adequate resources to retire,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brian Boynton, head of the Justice Department’s Civil Division. “The Department is committed to protecting servicemembers, veterans, and older adults from fraud. And we are dedicated to ensuring that those involved in this scheme are held accountable.”

Officials said the scheme worked as follows:

Numerous individuals and small corporate entities, referred to as Structured Cash Flow (SCF) entities, offered veterans – many of whom were in acute financial distress – an up-front lump sum payment in exchange for the assignment of the veterans’ monthly pension and/or disability payments for a period of time.

Working through a network of investment advisors and insurance agents, the SCF entities would then solicit retirees to invest in these contracts – providing the up-front lump sums under the false pretense that the flow of repayments by veterans over time would translate into a return for the retiree-investors.

The attorney general’s office said for more than eight years, Kern, through her law firm, served as the banker, legal counsel, and debt collector for the SCF operation. Among other services, Kern’s law firm managed, controlled, and maintained the bank accounts through which payments to and from investors and veterans flowed; and filed suits against veterans who defaulted.

Throughout the duration of the scheme, and unknowing to the veterans or the retirees, the pension assignment contracts were invalid.

Officials said over time, the scheme collapsed, as many veterans either were unable to repay their “obligations” under the contract or opted not to do so upon learning that federal law prohibited pension assignments. Over the course of this scheme, approximately $14 million in illegally assigned veterans’ benefits flowed through the accounts controlled by Kern’s law firm. As a result, Kern’s law firm received approximately $1,446,336, while retiree-investors lost approximately $31,352,897.26.

If you or someone someone you know is age 60 or older and has experienced financial fraud, experienced professionals are standing by at the National Elder Fraud Hotline: 1-833-FRAUD-11.

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.