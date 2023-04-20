WATCH LIVE: Rare hybrid solar eclipse over Australia
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 10:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A hybrid solar eclipse, which is a rare combination of two other solar eclipses, will be visible in the Southern Hemisphere on Thursday night. But people in North America can still watch it live from NASA.
A hybrid eclipse is a combination of a total eclipse and an annular eclipse.
Around 9:34 p.m. EST the eclipse will begin, starting with the moon completely blocking out the sun. It will transition to partially blocking out the sun, leaving a “ring of fire” visible in the sky.
It will end around 3 a.m. on Thursday.
The last hybrid eclipse was in 2013. North America will be able to see our annular solar eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023.
