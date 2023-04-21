1 dead, 2 injured following head-on crash in Cherokee County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT
CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured two Thursday night.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. along Highway 11 near Old Metal Road.

According to troopers, a truck and SUV were traveling in opposite directions when they hit head-on. Sadly, the SUV’s driver passed away at the scene following a crash. The truck’s driver and a passenger from the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, their current condition is unknown.

Officials didn’t release any other information about this situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

