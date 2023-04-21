1 dead, 2 injured following head-on crash in Cherokee County

CHEROKEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash that killed one person and injured two Thursday night.

Troopers said the crash happened around 5:50 p.m. along Highway 11 near Old Metal Road.

According to troopers, a truck and SUV were traveling in opposite directions when they hit head-on. Sadly, the SUV’s driver passed away at the scene following a crash. The truck’s driver and a passenger from the SUV were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. However, their current condition is unknown.

Officials didn’t release any other information about this situation. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.