1 dead days after golf cart crash in Spartanburg County

generic crash
generic crash(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:34 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash involving a golf cart that left one person dead.

Troopers said the crash happened on Holly Spring Road at Collinsdale Drive at around 5:00 p.m. on April 18.

According to troopers, the golf cart driver was trying to turn left onto Collingsdale Drive when they were hit by an oncoming car. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, they passed away on April 20.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Convicted killer Alex Murdaugh's mugshot after he was booked into prison.
Murdaugh says prison housing impacts his ability to respond to fraud lawsuit
Dr. Kenneth Kinsey was a crime scene expert who testified for the state during the murder trial...
Murdaugh trial witness says piece of evidence was ‘game changer’
Money generic
NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people
You may be entitled to a settlement from Facebook.
How to get your share of a $725 million Facebook data privacy settlement
school bus generic
Teacher fired after handing out ‘inappropriate’, ‘unapproved’ article to students, district says

Latest News

$1.4 million dollar housing units planned for McBee Avenue, residents concerned about traffic
$1.4 million housing units planned for McBee Avenue, residents concerned about traffic
$1.4 million dollar housing units planned for McBee Avenue, residents concerned about traffic
$1.4 million dollar housing units planned for McBee Avenue, residents concerned about traffic
generic crash
1 dead, 2 injured following head-on crash in Cherokee County
default
Roadways reopen following natural gas leak in Spartanburg