1 dead days after golf cart crash in Spartanburg County

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash involving a golf cart that left one person dead.

Troopers said the crash happened on Holly Spring Road at Collinsdale Drive at around 5:00 p.m. on April 18.

According to troopers, the golf cart driver was trying to turn left onto Collingsdale Drive when they were hit by an oncoming car. The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. However, they passed away on April 20.

Officials didn’t release any other information regarding the victim. We will update this story as we learn more.

