1 dead following motorcycle crash in Greenville Co., Coroner confirms

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office confirmed that one person passed away Friday afternoon following a crash in Greenville County.

Officials said the crash happened around 3:23 p.m. at Fairforest Way and Wenwood Road. They added that the crash was between a motorcyclist and a car.

According to officials, the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital following the crash. However, they later passed away from their injuries.

Officials didn’t release any other information about the victim or the crash. We will update this story as we learn more.

