12-year-old girl dies following drive-by shooting in Connecticut

A 12-year-old girl died as a result of a shooting that left three other people hurt in Hartford.
By Rob Polansky and Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A 12-year-old girl died as a result of a shooting that left three other people hurt in Hartford.

Hartford police identified the victim as Secret Pierce of Hartford.

Mayor Luke Bronin planned to address the community at 11 a.m. Friday.

Authorities said the shooting happened in Hartford on Huntington Street just after 8:40 p.m. Thursday.

Police said Secret was found on scene, in a car, shot in the head and abdomen, and taken to the hospital in critical condition. She died at 7 a.m. on Friday.

“She was in a parked vehicle. There were three other males on the sidewalk that were hit, and she had nothing to do with it,” Hartford police said. “Very tragic, very unfortunate. sickening.”

An 18-year-old man was found on the scene on the sidewalk. He, too, suffered life-threatening injuries, police said.

Police said two other victims walked into an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe the shooting was targeted; although the 12-year-old was not an intended target.

They said they have surveillance video of the shooting where a car was seen speeding down Huntington Street with someone firing shots from inside it.

They continue to break down the video to see how many shooters there were and to identify the specific vehicle.

