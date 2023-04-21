$1.4 million housing units planned for McBee Avenue, residents concerned about traffic

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 10:47 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - There’s a new million dollar housing proposal on a popular downtown Greenville street. The McDaniel project sits on about 2 acres of land on McBee Avenue. Planning Commissioners say they have a few concerns and so do neighbors. Right now, this area of McBee Avenue is home to five law offices---mostly vacant, but MHK architects have a plan.

“We are drawing a lot of inspiration from European architecture,” said the developer during Thursday’s planning commission meeting.

The McDaniel is a 20-unit, 5 building housing development. Units are for-sale only, with a $1.4 million dollar price tag. The cost is on par with the neighborhood around it—so the main concern is traffic.

“There could be some serious accidents that happened with people turning left or right with people on McDaniel going far too fast,” said Eric Armstutz, who lives nearby the development site.

A few Ridgeland Drive residents echoed concerns from a neighborhood meeting in March. Saying the projects’ entrance off McDaniel Avenue would cause traffic jams or accidents, one commissioner agrees.

“If you were coming out of this side taking a left on McDaniel. you can’t really see very well to the left,” said planning commissioner, Diane Eldridge.

Neighbors asked for a traffic study—but it was shot down.

“We are willing to participate with the city in how we can make people obey traffic laws,” said Jay Martin, the project engineer.

It passed 5 to 1. Commissioners suggest developers look further into street improvements on McBee, an emergency access lane, and other possible traffic improvements.

Developers say they will introduce phase two of this project in about 6 months. For now, they will consider commissioners recommendations and come back for a second reading before its final.

