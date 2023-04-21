2 charged after enough fentanyl to potentially kill 66,000 seized in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said two people were recently taken into custody after fentanyl was seized from a house in Henderson County.

Deputies said the investigation began after one of the suspects, Adrian Branch, was taken into custody on federal indictments for a previous investigation. They added that he was charged with six counts of possession with intent to sell and deliver fentanyl and one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon,

According to deputies, they later searched the other suspect’s house and found more suspected fentanyl. The other suspect, Taylor Crawford, was taken into custody and charged with felony trafficking in opium or heroin level 3, felony conspiracy to traffic opium/heroin, felony trafficking in opium or heroin level 2, felony possession with intent to distribute marijuana, two counts of felony maintain a vehicle/dwelling for purpose of sell/deliver a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule II controlled substance, simple possession of schedule IV substance, and misdemeanor child abuse.

“I am proud of the hard work and dedication of our Detectives and Special Agents from the Drug Enforcement Administration. Henderson County Sheriff Lowell Griffin said These arrests and seizures will have a significant impact on the distribution of controlled substances in Henderson County and beyond. We remain committed to keeping our community safe by removing dangerous drugs and individuals from our streets.”

Deputies said in total they seized fentanyl, marijuana, methadone, Percocet, cocaine, $2,721, and one gun. Deputies said the amount of fentanyl seized from Branch and Crawford could have been enough to cause the death of 66,000 people.

