Canebrake murder suspect’s defense says he’s just forgetful, not withholding information

GREER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Attorneys for Zachary Hughes, the suspect accused of stabbing a woman to death at her Greer home, have filed a response to a motion from prosecutors last week asking him to be held in contempt of court.

The 13th Circuit Solicitor’s Office wants Hughes held in contempt for failing to give investigators his iPhone passcode despite a court order.

Prosecutors believed evidence in the homicide of Christina Parcell might be on Hughes’ phone. The 29-year-old was arrested after Parcell was found stabbed more than 30 times at her home on Canebrake Drive in October 2021.

Hughes is a friend of Parcell’s ex-husband. Investigators said the two exchanged messages about harassing Parcell and texted on the day of the homicide.

According to the prosecution’s motion filed on Apr. 10, Hughes couldn’t recall the passcode for his phone, but he believed it was a combination of his birthday and Beethoven’s birth and death years. However, the information he provided did not unlock the phone and it took law enforcement more than 670,000 attempts to crack it.

“As you can imagine, with Mr. Hughes’ renowned piano playing skills, I find it difficult to believe that he can’t remember 6 sequential numbers,” Solicitor Walt Wilkins said.

Hughes is a Juilliard-trained pianist who memorized all 32 of Beethoven’s sonatas and played them from memory. However, his defense says his iPhone passcode isn’t the only thing he can’t remember.

According to the response filed Friday, Hughes’ attorneys said he has also been unable to recall passwords his father requested, like the one to his cell phone plan, a bill being drafted from his bank account while he is behind bars. It includes a sworn affidavit from Hughes’ father attesting to this.

“Assumptions embedded in the State’s claim are potentially offensive,” the new court document states. “The law should expect more of intelligent than unintelligent people? What if Zack were a lawyer? Should this Court have less of an expectation of lawyers to recall facts than musicians? What if he had no formal education? Might the State request that a defendant in Zack’s shoes take an IQ test in determining whether to go forward on a motion like this in the future?”

Hughes’ attorneys once again remind the court in the new filing that Hughes was getting ready to board a ship leaving the country when he was charged with murder but instead of fleeing, he rented a car and drove back to Greenville to turn himself in.

They do not believe Hughes should be held in contempt because they argue he never refused to comply with investigators.

“Zack has a strong history of complying with lawful authority, Zack could not and cannot remember the passcode, and he did not willfully disobey any order of this Court,” the document states.

Hughes remains at the Greenville County Detention Center awaiting trial.

