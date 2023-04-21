Coverage options if you lose Medicaid or CHIP?

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - COVID-19 changed a lot of things, even health coverage. At the start of the pandemic millions of people were covered by Medicaid through the Families First Coronavirus Response Act. The legislation was in response to the nation dealing with a public health emergency and recipients were re-enrolled annually.

Effective April 1, the continuous enrollment provision has ended. That means an estimated 14 million people could lose access.

Combat veteran Lee Moultrie spent almost 20 in the US. Air Force working in the Traffic Management Office (TMO), moving everything from people, to manpower vehicles and parts.

“Nothing moves without coming through us. Nothing in the world,” Moultrie said. “We touch every aspect of transportation – water, truck, rail, air, hazardous material and classified material.”

And as a veteran he receives VA healthcare benefits, but argues not even 100% coverage means a person is injury, accident or disease proof.

“Healthcare should rank number one in your life,” Moultrie said.

He was diagnosed with prostate cancer in his fifties, and it’s the reason this survivor works as an advocate with the Palmetto Project, and runs the nonprofit Choose to Live for Men, LLC, helping people navigate the healthcare system.

“The Affordable Care Act’s Marketplace, Medicare, and Medicaid,” Moultrie said.

And he’s aware of the change in Medicaid coverage now effecting millions of Americans.

“Life can happen, you can be out there skateboarding at 16-years-old, hit your head, and now you’re disabled -- so, don’t think Medicaid is just for people who are older,” Moultrie said.

Effective April 1, Medicaid recipients began receiving letters from the Department of Health and Human Services. Recipients should fill it out and return it. Experts like Guy Furay, Insurance Source owner, who’s spent almost three decades in insurance says it’s important for all recipients to know their renewal date.

“About 25,000 to 35,000 (recipients) per month over the course of the next year will receive a notification from Medicaid. Some of them may still qualify for Medicaid, others will have to go and find other sources for their coverage,” he said. “Not everybody that has Medicaid will lose it all at once. Some people won’t lose Medicaid at all, they’ll still qualify for it.”

So, what’s the reason for disqualification? Furay says it’s several factors.

“If you’ve had a change in income, change in family size, change in where you live – those are factors that will affect your eligibility for continued Medicaid (coverage),” he said.

For those who no longer qualify for coverage, the Affordable Care Act’s marketplace at HealthCare.gov is one option. But Furay says choosing the right plan could be like drinking water from a fire hose.

“There’s a whole lot of moving parts,” Furay said.

He advises people with questions to bring in a professional, calling health insurance an important decision more people will soon make.

“If you buy the wrong plan that doesn’t allow you to use the doctor or the hospital that you want, your financial house is not in balance,” said Furay.

