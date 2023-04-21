Deputies searching for missing woman last seen in Greenville County

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Evelyn Loaiza-Alvarez, a 38-year-old who recently went missing in Greenville County.

Deputies said Loaiza-Alvarez was last seen on April 12 along Old White Horse Road in Greenville.

According to deputies, Loaiza-Alvarez has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information regarding Loaiza-Alvarez is asked to call 911 immediately.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.