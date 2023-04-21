Deputy shoots dog after reportedly being bitten in Greenville Co.

generic blue lights image
generic blue lights image(Generic Image)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy shot and killed a dog while investigating a separate shots fired incident on Thursday afternoon.

The initial shooting occurred when a victim was leaving the Food Stop store on Geer Highway. Deputies said a suspect in another vehicle held up a pistol and then fired at the victim, although no one was hurt.

Deputies responded to Shipman Road where they believed the suspect went after the shooting.

While trying to make contact with a person of interest, the sheriff’s office said a deputy was bitten by a dog and fired his service weapon in fear for his safety.

The deputy was treated at the hospital for injuries. The dog died as a result of the shooting.

No arrests have been made in the initial shooting on Geer Highway.

