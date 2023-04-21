Driver dies after crashing off I-85 North in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash along I-85 North that killed one person Friday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened along I-85 North near mile marker 42.

According to troopers, the victim was driving along I-85 North when they went off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole. They added that the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, but sadly, they later passed away from their injuries.

