Driver dies after crashing off I-85 North in Greenville Co.

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said troopers are investigating a crash along I-85 North that killed one person Friday afternoon.

Troopers said the crash happened along I-85 North near mile marker 42.

According to troopers, the victim was driving along I-85 North when they went off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole. They added that the driver was taken to the hospital for treatment, but sadly, they later passed away from their injuries.

