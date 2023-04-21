Gamecocks erupt for 13 runs during big win over No. 3 Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina baseball took down No. 3 Florida 13-3 Thursday night in the opener of a three-game series.

While the game remained close for the first few innings, the Gamecocks got hot towards the end of the game, scoring five runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Michael Braswell led South Carolina’s offense, hitting three doubles and scoring two runs.

With tonight’s win, the Gamecocks improved to 32-6 on the year and 11-4 in conference play.

Both teams will be back at Founders Park on Friday night for game two of the series, which starts at 7:00 p.m.

