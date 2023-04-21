Gamecocks erupt for 13 runs during big win over No. 3 Florida

University of South Carolina baseball took down No. 3 Florida 13-3 Thursday night in the opener of a three-game series.
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 20, 2023 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - University of South Carolina baseball took down No. 3 Florida 13-3 Thursday night in the opener of a three-game series.

While the game remained close for the first few innings, the Gamecocks got hot towards the end of the game, scoring five runs in both the sixth and seventh innings.

Michael Braswell led South Carolina’s offense, hitting three doubles and scoring two runs.

With tonight’s win, the Gamecocks improved to 32-6 on the year and 11-4 in conference play.

Both teams will be back at Founders Park on Friday night for game two of the series, which starts at 7:00 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people
Deputies respond to 'vague threat' at Upstate school
Deputies called to Spartanburg High for ‘vague’ threat
Dr. Kenneth Kinsey was a crime scene expert who testified for the state during the murder trial...
Murdaugh trial witness says piece of evidence was ‘game changer’
Megan Tate (left) and Jon Paul Roberts were both sentenced on Thursday to prison time for...
Suspects who dealt drugs behind bars, on Dark Web sentenced in western NC
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say

Latest News

SC baseball sound
South Carolina baseball players talk following a big win over Florida
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a San Diego Padres batter during...
Soto, Padres beat Atlanta 1-0 to end Braves’ win streak at 8
The Dorman High Drumline has earned a spot in the World Class division of the WGI World...
Dorman High Drumline marches into top-tier competition
SC Football Hall of Fame induction
SC Football Hall of Fame honors Upstate legends in class of 2022