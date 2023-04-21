Great day for a white wedding! Billy Idol announces Upstate show

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With a rebel yell, a rock icon is coming to the Upstate in one week! Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium just announced Billy Idol will perform on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the surprise pop-up show are on sale now! Prices start at $30 and are available through Ticketmaster.

