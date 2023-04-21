Great day for a white wedding! Billy Idol announces Upstate show

Tickets now on sale for pop up concert
Billy Idol to perform concert at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium
Billy Idol to perform concert at Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium(Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium)
By Access Carolina Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With a rebel yell, a rock icon is coming to the Upstate in one week! Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium just announced Billy Idol will perform on Saturday, April 29 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for the surprise pop-up show are on sale now! Prices start at $30 and are available through Ticketmaster.

