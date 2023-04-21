Man accused of sex trafficking, secretly recording children in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) filed new charges against a Greenville County man accused of multiple crimes against children including sex trafficking and voyeurism.

Justin Stoddard, 35, was arrested in March after SLED said he recorded himself engaging in sexual activity with minors. He was charged with 4 counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 4 counts of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and disseminating obscene material to a minor 12 years or younger.

Several victims were between 11 and 14 years old, officials said.

After further investigation, SLED announced on Friday they have filed charges for 4 counts of trafficking a victim under 18 years old and 4 counts of voyeurism.

According to arrest warrants, Stoddard knew the victims would be subjected to sex trafficking.

The warrants for voyeurism say Stoddard also recorded video of victims in private places without their consent at locations in Greenville and Simpsonville.

He is being held at the Greenville County Detention Center without bond.

If you or someone you know is a victim of human trafficking, you can call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888 or text 233733 (BeFree).

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.