Greenville County deputies offering autism emergency contact cards

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is offering another resource for people with autism and it’s one that can fit in your wallet.

There’s a new autism emergency contact card that doubles as an ID.

The front side lets officials know the individual has autism and may have trouble communicating, may be sensitive to lights and sounds and may not like being touched. The back has the individual’s name and an emergency contact.

Deputies say these small pieces of paper can make a huge difference with law enforcement interactions.

All cards of free of charge at the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office on McGee Street in downtown Greenville.

