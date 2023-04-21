Home causing neighbors to ‘live in fear’ to be demolished in NC

Deputies said a home at 65 Old Railway Path in Brevard, NC is set to be demolished after years...
Deputies said a home at 65 Old Railway Path in Brevard, NC is set to be demolished after years of causing a "community to live in fear."(Transylvania Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BREVARD, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office said a property that has been a blight on the area for years is set to be demolished.

On Tuesday, a superior court judge signed papers allowing officials to level a residence at 65 Old Railway Path in Brevard.

Deputies said they were called to the home weekly - sometimes even daily - for a “multitude of reasons.” According to the sheriff’s office, the home was consistently used for drug dealers and users to meet, causing safety and health concerns.

“This address has been a detriment to the community for years,” Sheriff Chuck Owenby said. “This has caused the community to live in fear and constantly drained emergency services and law enforcement resources.”

The judge ordered the person who lived there to enter a substance abuse rehab facility.

The home will stand vacant until it is torn down within the next four months. The judgment also bars the property from being used for “future nuisance-related activities.”

“I hope this brings a positive change for residents living in this community,” said Special Agent in Charge Scottie Shoaf. “These residents have resided in this community for years and should not have to live in fear inside of their own residence.”

