J.L. Mann raising money for pediatric cancer organization in memory of Greenville 2-year-old

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Upstate schools often raise money for charities during spirit week - and for J.L. Mann, it’s one close to home.

Student council members chose Cole’s Victory Lap, a Greenville nonprofit organization helping families coping with pediatric cancer. It was created in memory of Cole Henderson, who was diagnosed with stage IV neuroblastoma shortly after his second birthday.

He underwent chemotherapy at Prisma Health Children’s Hospital before additional treatments in Charlotte and Charleston, but Cole passed away before he turned three.

Cole’s Victory Lap now provides snacks, sheets and meaningful photographs for those facing similar battles.

The Patriots kicked off their fundraising efforts with a benefit dinner on Thursday night where Cole’s parents, Erin and Clint Henderson were in attendance.

The Hendersons shared Cole’s story and talked about how little things are important to families spending so much time at the hospital.

