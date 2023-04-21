Jury finds Greenville County Sheriff’s Office not negligent in excessive force lawsuit

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A jury finds the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was not negligent in a lawsuit alleging excessive force.

Plaintiff Stephon Hopkins said a deputy intentionally shut the cruiser door on his head in April 2019. Hopkins also said this was after the same deputy punched him using handcuffs like brass knuckles. Hopkins filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office and the county, suing for damages in 2021.

The officer has said the door was an accident and he only hit Hopkins with his first to bring him into compliance. Internal investigations found the deputy was not using excessive force and now a jury agrees.

The week-long trial ended with just two hours of jury deliberations.

“It’s a disappointing day,” said plaintiff’s attorney Bakari Sellers.

Sellers said although it wasn’t the verdict he and Hopkins wanted there are smaller victories they can celebrate.

“We do feel like there is some semblance of justice and we were able to peel back the curtain on they way that Greenville and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office operates,” Sellers said.

Jurors spent the week watching video after video of the April 2019 incident records on deputies’ body cameras.

The cameras caught the deputy closing the door on Hopkins’ head, as well as another deputy saying to Hopkins they would do it again. However, cameras did not record when Walters hit Hopkins.

During closing arguments, Sellers pleaded his case one last time.

“We won’t dare say this case is like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd cause it ain’t. This ain’t that case. We know that. I acknowledged it in pre-trial. This is not that case,” Sellers said. “But we will say that unless individuals are held accountable for the lies we now know and the injuries they caused, this county can be ripped apart.”

In the end the jury saw otherwise, siding with the sheriff’s office and the county.

“What if Mr. Hopkins had stopped and talked to the deputies that day? What if he complied with demands to put his hands behind his back at the side yard at 6 Athelon? Sure, he would have been detained, but that would have been the end of the story,” defendant’s attorney Stephanie Burton said in her closing arguments. “What if he had not run across White Horse Road and continued to fight? What if he just simply stood up and walked into the detention center? We all wouldn’t be sitting here today if those things had happened.”

Sellers said at least the public was able to see all the body camera video from the incident.

“I still think failures were made along the way and hopefully it won’t happen anymore,” Sellers said.

Burton denied a request for an interview.

