Jury finds Greenville County Sheriff’s Office not negligent in excessive force lawsuit

By Grace Runkel
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A jury finds the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office was not negligent in a lawsuit alleging excessive force.

Plaintiff Stephon Hopkins said a deputy intentionally shut the cruiser door on his head in April 2019. Hopkins also said this was after the same deputy punched him using handcuffs like brass knuckles. Hopkins filed a lawsuit against the sheriff’s office and the county, suing for damages in 2021.

The officer has said the door was an accident and he only hit Hopkins with his first to bring him into compliance. Internal investigations found the deputy was not using excessive force and now a jury agrees.

The week-long trial ended with just two hours of jury deliberations.

“It’s a disappointing day,” said plaintiff’s attorney Bakari Sellers.

Sellers said although it wasn’t the verdict he and Hopkins wanted there are smaller victories they can celebrate.

“We do feel like there is some semblance of justice and we were able to peel back the curtain on they way that Greenville and the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office operates,” Sellers said.

Jurors spent the week watching video after video of the April 2019 incident records on deputies’ body cameras.

The cameras caught the deputy closing the door on Hopkins’ head, as well as another deputy saying to Hopkins they would do it again. However, cameras did not record when Walters hit Hopkins.

During closing arguments, Sellers pleaded his case one last time.

“We won’t dare say this case is like Breonna Taylor and George Floyd cause it ain’t. This ain’t that case. We know that. I acknowledged it in pre-trial. This is not that case,” Sellers said. “But we will say that unless individuals are held accountable for the lies we now know and the injuries they caused, this county can be ripped apart.”

In the end the jury saw otherwise, siding with the sheriff’s office and the county.

“What if Mr. Hopkins had stopped and talked to the deputies that day? What if he complied with demands to put his hands behind his back at the side yard at 6 Athelon? Sure, he would have been detained, but that would have been the end of the story,” defendant’s attorney Stephanie Burton said in her closing arguments. “What if he had not run across White Horse Road and continued to fight? What if he just simply stood up and walked into the detention center? We all wouldn’t be sitting here today if those things had happened.”

Sellers said at least the public was able to see all the body camera video from the incident.

“I still think failures were made along the way and hopefully it won’t happen anymore,” Sellers said.

Burton denied a request for an interview.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people
Fatal crash in Cherokee County
1 dead, 2 injured following head-on crash in Cherokee County
Deputies respond to 'vague threat' at Upstate school
Deputies called to Spartanburg High for ‘vague’ threat
Dr. Kenneth Kinsey was a crime scene expert who testified for the state during the murder trial...
Murdaugh trial witness says piece of evidence was ‘game changer’
Megan Tate (left) and Jon Paul Roberts were both sentenced on Thursday to prison time for...
Suspects who dealt drugs behind bars, on Dark Web sentenced in western NC

Latest News

Help Asheville Bears
Help Asheville Bears
Murdaugh Life in Prison
Murdaugh Life in Prison
Henderson County Fentanyl
Henderson County Fentanyl
Excessive Force Lawsuit
Excessive Force Lawsuit