NC-founded breakfast restaurant announces new locations in Upstate

Generic biscuit
Generic biscuit(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:22 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Duncan confirmed that Biscuitville, a breakfast restaurant founded in North Carolina, is planning on opening up two locations in the Upstate.

Officials announced the news in a post shared on Facebook.

Biscuitville also shared the list of their new South Carolina locations on their website.

Officials haven’t released any information about when these new locations could open for business. We will update this article as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people
Deputies respond to 'vague threat' at Upstate school
Deputies called to Spartanburg High for ‘vague’ threat
Dr. Kenneth Kinsey was a crime scene expert who testified for the state during the murder trial...
Murdaugh trial witness says piece of evidence was ‘game changer’
Megan Tate (left) and Jon Paul Roberts were both sentenced on Thursday to prison time for...
Suspects who dealt drugs behind bars, on Dark Web sentenced in western NC
Alexa Bartell died Wednesday after someone threw a large rock at the car in which she was...
Woman killed by large rock thrown at car, authorities say

Latest News

Suspect in Anderson shooting now in custody
Suspect in Anderson shooting now in custody
Millions could lose access to Medicaid
Millions could lose access to Medicaid
Two sentenced in Western North Carolina for drug trafficking
Two sentenced in Western North Carolina for drug trafficking
Fatal crash in Cherokee County
Fatal crash in Cherokee County