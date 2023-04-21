NC-founded breakfast restaurant announces new locations in Upstate

DUNCAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Town of Duncan confirmed that Biscuitville, a breakfast restaurant founded in North Carolina, is planning on opening up two locations in the Upstate.

Officials announced the news in a post shared on Facebook.

Biscuitville also shared the list of their new South Carolina locations on their website.

Officials haven’t released any information about when these new locations could open for business. We will update this article as we learn more.

