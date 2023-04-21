New data shows SC employment on the rise

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The latest employment data released by the state shows the number of workers in the state increased to more than 2.3 million. 

That is an increase of almost 11,000 people over the estimate from February, according to the South Carolina Department of Employment and Workforce. 

However, the March data shows the estimated number of unemployed people went up to more than 76,000. 

South Carolina has an unemployment rate of 3.2 percent, slightly below the national average of 3.5 percent. 

The most popular jobs, the data states, are in leisure and hospitality, trade and utilities and manufacturing.

Click here to view SCDEW’s data dashboard.

