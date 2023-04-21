Nitro Extreme comes to Gaffney

Gaffney, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lights, motors, action! Nitro Extreme is bringing the best professional stunt athletes to the Outlet Marketplace in Gaffney.

The show is a thrilling experience for Autosport fans of all ages. Fans can expect to see motorcycle stunts, balancing cars, wheelies, drifting, and an explosion at the end of the show. These professional drivers have been in films like the Fast and Furious.

Shows will take place:

Friday April 21st starting at 7:30 pm

Saturday 4:30 and 7:30 pm

Sunday 2:30 and 5:30 pm.

The shows last around two hours and fans can buy souvenirs and t-shirts at the venue. For more information, you can visit www.nitroextreme.com or call 941-704-8572

