Nitro Extreme comes to Gaffney

Nitro Extreme in Upstate this weekend!
By Christy Waite
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 1:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Gaffney, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Lights, motors, action! Nitro Extreme is bringing the best professional stunt athletes to the Outlet Marketplace in Gaffney.

The show is a thrilling experience for Autosport fans of all ages. Fans can expect to see motorcycle stunts, balancing cars, wheelies, drifting, and an explosion at the end of the show. These professional drivers have been in films like the Fast and Furious.

Shows will take place:

  • Friday April 21st starting at 7:30 pm
  • Saturday 4:30 and 7:30 pm
  • Sunday 2:30 and 5:30 pm.

The shows last around two hours and fans can buy souvenirs and t-shirts at the venue. For more information, you can visit www.nitroextreme.com or call 941-704-8572

