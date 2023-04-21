Person found dead during missing persons search in Greenville Co.

Generic crime scene
Generic crime scene(MGN)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a person was found dead Friday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to a house along Old White House Road at around 3:00 p.m.

According to deputies, they found an adult female dead on the property when they arrived at the scene. They added that there are currently no signs of foul play.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said deputies were searching for a missing person when the victim was found. However, they are still working on identifying the victim.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people
Fatal crash in Cherokee County
1 dead, 2 injured following head-on crash in Cherokee County
Deputies respond to 'vague threat' at Upstate school
Deputies called to Spartanburg High for ‘vague’ threat
Dr. Kenneth Kinsey was a crime scene expert who testified for the state during the murder trial...
Murdaugh trial witness says piece of evidence was ‘game changer’
Megan Tate (left) and Jon Paul Roberts were both sentenced on Thursday to prison time for...
Suspects who dealt drugs behind bars, on Dark Web sentenced in western NC

Latest News

Help Asheville Bears
Help Asheville Bears
Murdaugh Life in Prison
Murdaugh Life in Prison
Henderson County Fentanyl
Henderson County Fentanyl
Excessive Force Lawsuit
Excessive Force Lawsuit
Jury finds Greenville County Sheriff’s Office not negligent in excessive force lawsuit
Jury finds Greenville County Sheriff’s Office not negligent in excessive force lawsuit