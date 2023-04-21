Person found dead during missing persons search in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a person was found dead Friday afternoon.

Deputies said they responded to a house along Old White House Road at around 3:00 p.m.

According to deputies, they found an adult female dead on the property when they arrived at the scene. They added that there are currently no signs of foul play.

The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said deputies were searching for a missing person when the victim was found. However, they are still working on identifying the victim.

This situation is developing. We will update this story as we learn more.

