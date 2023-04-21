Roadways reopen following natural gas leak in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department announced that roads are back open after a natural gas leak near John B. White Sr. Boulevard and Daniel Morgan Avenue caused delays for drivers on Thursday.

Officers said they responded to the intersection with the Spartanburg Fire Department at around 3:15 p.m. Witnesses at the scene told officers that construction workers were reportedly installing underground fiber optic cables when they struck a natural gas line.

According to officials, Piedmont Natural Gas officials came to the scene and addressed the issue.

Officers said several streets were shut down during the leak, but they all reopened around 4:30 p.m.

