South Carolina Senate unanimously approves state’s $13 billion spending plan

The South Carolina Senate unanimously approved the states $13 billion dollar spending plan.
The South Carolina Senate unanimously approved the states $13 billion dollar spending plan.(Live 5)
By Tiffany Tran-Ozuna
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Senate unanimously approved the states $13 billion dollar spending plan.

The plan will raise the salary of nearly every state employee, build South Carolina’s first veterinary school, freeze in state tuition at colleges and build a state juvenile jail.

There’s about $120 million set side in the budget to help rural districts build schools.

A couple of differenced need to be worked out at the Statehouse before the budget heads to Gov.

There are a couple differences to be worked out at the Statehouse before the budget heads to Governor Henry McMaster’s desk.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people
Fatal crash in Cherokee County
1 dead, 2 injured following head-on crash in Cherokee County
Biscuitville announces Upstate locations
NC-founded breakfast restaurant announces new locations in Upstate
Missing Woman Found
Woman found dead during missing persons search in Greenville Co.
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
Murdaugh’s prison life detailed in Fox News report

Latest News

Dr. Charles Stanley
Late Atlanta Baptist pastor Dr. Charles Stanley to lie in repose
Five people accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to commit financial and fraud crimes...
Alleged Murdaugh conspirators appear in court, prosecutors push for trials
Victims of these crimes and their families have traveled to the South Carolina State House in...
Bill aims to crack down on illegal phones in SC prisons
David Mitchell
Marion man charged following alleged sexual assault on minor
Non-profit awarded major grant
Union’s RobinHood Group awarded national grant, to expand healthy and affordable food access