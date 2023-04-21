Upstate expected to have good view of Lyrid Meteor Shower

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Lyrid Meteor Shower will bring a few shooting starts over the next several nights, but the peak will happen on Saturday night. You could see up to 20 meteors per hour!

Skies are clear for viewing Saturday night, and the moon will be small! That means you should be able to see these meteors pretty well. Be sure to get away from city lights and keep an eye on a fixed spot in the sky. Once your eyes adjust, you should be able to see those meteors stream across the sky.

The Lyrids are named for the constellation Lyra where they originate.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

