Bob Jones University Board of Trustees release statement following president's resignation

Bob Jones University
Bob Jones University(FOX Carolina)
By Alvieann Chandler
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 10:36 AM EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Bob Jones University Board of Trustees released a statement on Friday following President Steve Pettit’s resignation.

Pettit announced his plans to resign from his position at the end of the academic year on March 30.

The following week the university released a letter that was addressed to the university from Pettit revealing his reasons for resigning, which mentioned another board member.

On Friday, April 22, the university provided the following update on Pettit’s status:

“The Bob Jones University Board of Trustees has received the resignation of President Steve Pettit effective May 5, 2023. The Board is thankful for his presidency of nine years and his love for faculty, staff, and students. During his tenure, the university received SACSCOC accreditation and regained its tax-exempt status. The Board is currently making plans for the future leadership of BJU so the University can continue to provide a first-class Christian education with a biblical worldview.”

Bob Jones University Board of Trustees

