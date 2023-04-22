Community comes together to bring new life into old school in Cherokee Co.

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 50 volunteers were at the site of the future Goucher Charter Academy Saturday morning to clean out the old elementary school.

In 2020, the Cherokee County School Board voted to close three elementary schools, including Goucher Elementary. At the time, one school board member said the closure would help the district save money and provide a better quality of education to students.

In February, the district sold the building to Charter School Advancement LLC paving the way for the old Goucher Elementary to be home to Goucher Charter Academy.

Volunteers cleaned out old papers and books, moved furniture, cleaned bathrooms, and more as part of Operation Clean-Up.

Goucher Charter Academy will be a K-5 school and will add a grade through eighth grade over the next four years.

Founder and Chairman Jimmy Lamb says the school will be free, and students do not have to live in the community to attend.

Student enrollment is on a first-come first serve basis, and staff are currently being hired.

Goucher Charter Academy is scheduled to open up for the 2023-2024 school year.

