Community comes together to bring new life into old school in Cherokee Co.

Volunteers clean up Goucher Charter Academy
Volunteers clean up Goucher Charter Academy(Jimmy Lamb)
By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - More than 50 volunteers were at the site of the future Goucher Charter Academy Saturday morning to clean out the old elementary school.

In 2020, the Cherokee County School Board voted to close three elementary schools, including Goucher Elementary. At the time, one school board member said the closure would help the district save money and provide a better quality of education to students.

In February, the district sold the building to Charter School Advancement LLC paving the way for the old Goucher Elementary to be home to Goucher Charter Academy.

Volunteers cleaned out old papers and books, moved furniture, cleaned bathrooms, and more as part of Operation Clean-Up.

Goucher Charter Academy will be a K-5 school and will add a grade through eighth grade over the next four years.

Founder and Chairman Jimmy Lamb says the school will be free, and students do not have to live in the community to attend.

Student enrollment is on a first-come first serve basis, and staff are currently being hired.

Goucher Charter Academy is scheduled to open up for the 2023-2024 school year.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people
Fatal crash in Cherokee County
1 dead, 2 injured following head-on crash in Cherokee County
Missing Woman Found
Woman found dead during missing persons search in Greenville Co.
Biscuitville announces Upstate locations
NC-founded breakfast restaurant announces new locations in Upstate
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
Murdaugh’s prison life detailed in Fox News report

Latest News

File Graphic (KWTX)
WNC woman dies after suffering alleged asthma attack in water, deputies say
Death investigation
Man found trapped in machine at agricultural company, coroner says
Victims of these crimes and their families have traveled to the South Carolina State House in...
Bill aims to crack down on illegal phones in SC prisons
Five people accused of conspiring with Alex Murdaugh to commit financial and fraud crimes...
Alleged Murdaugh conspirators appear in court, prosecutors push for trials