CPS returns baby to parents after nearly a month-long dispute over jaundice treatment

CPS has returned a newborn to its parents after being removed over a dispute about treatment. (Source: WFAA, JACKSON FAMILY, THE AFIYA CENTER, CNN)
By Kevin Reece
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas couple has been reunited with their newborn nearly a month after child protective services removed the infant from their care.

The situation began with a dispute over treatment for jaundice that quickly turned into a controversy, drawing national attention.

At an emotional news conference on April 6, Rodney and Temecia Jackson talked about the successful home birth of their baby Mila.

But after a routine checkup three days later, a pediatrician recommended treatment for the infant and alerted CPS when the parents refused.

“I felt like they had stolen my baby,” Temecia Jackson said.

After being removed from her home, baby Mila was in CPS custody for 22 days with her parents allowed to see her once a week.

A court hearing was scheduled for Thursday afternoon, but a CPS spokesperson said a recommendation was made for a dismissal of the case to the assistant district attorney.

And baby Mila has now been returned to her parents.

Emma Roth, a Pregnancy Justice staff attorney, says the team is relieved that the Jackson family is reunited but it doesn’t undo the harm.

Roth alleges that the family’s ordeal shows the trauma of the hospital-to-CPS pipeline and is something that terrorizes Black families and something that should never happen.

A spokesperson for CPS did not immediately respond to such allegations.

As for what’s next?

The family’s legal team says they won’t get justice until everyone involved in removing Mila from her parents is held accountable.

Copyright 2023 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

