Crews working on brush fire impacting over 10 acres in Henderson Co.

Fire in Henderson County
Fire in Henderson County(Edneyville Fire & Rescue)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Edneyville Fire & Rescue said crews are working to extinguish a brush fire near Bearwallow Mtn Road in Henderson County.

Officials said the fire is currently impacting around 15 acres of land. However, no structures are in immediate danger.

According to officials, crews have a plane, helicopter, and plow from the forest service to help put out the flames.

Officials said crews are still working to put out the fire. We will update this story as we learn more.

