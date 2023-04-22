Deputies searching for suspect near I-85 in Greenville County

By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:36 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for a suspect near I-85 in Greenville County.

Deputies said they are searching for the suspect near 5009 Pelham Road. They added that the initial call regarding the situation came around 8:40 p.m.

According to deputies, the suspect is a black male wearing a yellow Laker’s Jersey with #23 on it and black pants.

Anyone who sees this suspect or his location is asked to call 911 immediately.

