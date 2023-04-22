Gamecocks Clinch Series with Friday Win over Florida

By USC Athletics
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 11:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA – The University of South Carolina baseball team scored five runs in the first two innings and used solid pitching to defeat No. 3 Florida, 5-2, and clinch the series against the Gators Friday night (April 21) at Founders Park.

Cole Messina belted a two-run home run in the first and Ethan Petry had a three-run home run in the second to account for all of Carolina’s scoring.

Jack Mahoney picked up the win, allowing five hits and two runs with three strikeouts and three walks in five innings of work. Eli Jones was big out of the bullpen, striking out four in three-plus scoreless innings. Chris Veach picked up his third save of the season, striking out a pair of batters in the ninth.

Carson Hornung had two of Carolina’s six hits on the night, while Braylen Wimmer scored a pair of runs.

POSTGAME NOTES

• Petry now has 20 home runs on the season. He is second behind Florida’s Jac Caglianone, who homered in the first tonight and has 23 on the year.

• Carolina now has 91 home runs on the year.

• All five Carolina runs were scored with two out.

• The Gamecocks snapped Florida’s 13-series winning streak dating back to 2022.

UP NEXT

Carolina and Florida wrap up the three-game set Saturday afternoon (April 22) with a 2 p.m. first pitch. The game will be streamed on SEC Network Plus.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people
Fatal crash in Cherokee County
1 dead, 2 injured following head-on crash in Cherokee County
Deputies respond to 'vague threat' at Upstate school
Deputies called to Spartanburg High for ‘vague’ threat
Dr. Kenneth Kinsey was a crime scene expert who testified for the state during the murder trial...
Murdaugh trial witness says piece of evidence was ‘game changer’
Megan Tate (left) and Jon Paul Roberts were both sentenced on Thursday to prison time for...
Suspects who dealt drugs behind bars, on Dark Web sentenced in western NC

Latest News

SC baseball sound
Gamecocks erupt for 13 runs during big win over No. 3 Florida
SC baseball sound
South Carolina baseball players talk following a big win over Florida
Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton works against a San Diego Padres batter during...
Soto, Padres beat Atlanta 1-0 to end Braves’ win streak at 8
The Dorman High Drumline has earned a spot in the World Class division of the WGI World...
Dorman High Drumline marches into top-tier competition