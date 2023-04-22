Late Atlanta Baptist pastor Dr. Charles Stanley to lie in repose

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - If you wish to pay your respects to the late Baptist pastor Dr. Charles Stanley, he is set to lie in repose from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at First Baptist Church Atlanta where he pastored.

Dr. Charles Stanley, the prominent senior pastor at First Baptist Church Atlanta and the founder of In Touch Ministries has died.

According to his family, Stanley passed away peacefully at his home Tuesday morning at the age of 90. He served as senior pastor of First Baptist in Atlanta for over 51 years.

Atlanta pastor and son of the late Dr. Stanley said during the final moments with his father, he asked if he could pray for him followed by “I couldn’t be prouder of you Andy.”

Our family is deeply saddened to hear of Dr. Charles Stanley’s passing.



A giant of our faith, Dr. Stanley’s ministry reached countless souls around the world, and we were honored to attend his final sermon and thank him for his decades of servant leadership and dedication to… — Brian Kemp (@BrianKempGA) April 18, 2023

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens previously released the following statement sending his condolences to the Stanley family:

“I am saddened to hear of the passing of one of Atlanta’s most influential faith leaders, Dr. Charles Stanley, pastor emeritus of First Baptist Church. Dr. Stanley was known for his ability to make the scripture accessible to believers and would-be believers, alike. With Atlanta as his base, he created a global broadcast ministry that eventually reached people in 150 countries. Today I join Atlanta and those he reached around the world in offering prayers of condolence to the entire Stanley family as well as the In Touch Ministries family.”

Dr. Stanley was born Sept. 25, 1932, at the height of the Great Depression, in Dry Fork, Virginia. He was raised by a single mother after his father died when Stanley was only nine months old.

After receiving a call to ministry at the age of 14, Stanley earned a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Richmond in Richmond, Virginia, and a Bachelor of Divinity at Southwestern Theological Seminary in Fort Worth, Texas. He later went on to earn the distinctions of Master and Doctor of Theology from Luther Rice Seminary in Atlanta.

