Marion man charged following alleged sexual assault on minor

David Mitchell
David Mitchell(McDowell County Sheriff's Office)
By Freeman Stoddard
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 12:12 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a sexual assault investigation involving a minor.

Deputies said 64-year-old David Mitchell of Marion was charged with 3 counts of felonious statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult. They added that he was issued a $600,000 secured bond.

According to deputies, they began investigating on March 28 when someone reported a possible sexual assault involving a minor.

