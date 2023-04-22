Marion man charged following alleged sexual assault on minor

MCDOWELL COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently taken into custody following a sexual assault investigation involving a minor.

Deputies said 64-year-old David Mitchell of Marion was charged with 3 counts of felonious statutory sexual offense with a child by an adult. They added that he was issued a $600,000 secured bond.

According to deputies, they began investigating on March 28 when someone reported a possible sexual assault involving a minor.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.