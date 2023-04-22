State trooper heading home from hospital after being shot during traffic stop

Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a...
Lance Corporal B.A. Frazier of the South Carolina Highway Patrol was shot in the face during a traffic stop in Bamberg County.(SC Department of Public Safety)
By Tiffany Rigby
Published: Apr. 22, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAMBERG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway State Trooper who was shot in the face in the line of duty will be heading home on Sunday.

Lance Cpl. B.A. Frazier was wounded on the right side of his face after he was shot when he pulled over a vehicle on US-78 around 3:30 a.m. on April 16 for a speeding violation.

According to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety spokesperson Heather Biance, since the shooting Frazier has been recovering at a hospital.

As he heads home state troopers are holding a private send-off for him in Charleston on Sunday.

Then Frazier and his family will be escorted out of Charleston by multiple law enforcement agencies.

RELATED STORY:

S.C. trooper in stable condition after being shot during a Bamberg Co. traffic stop

State agents identify man accused of wounding SC trooper during traffic stop

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article's headline.

Stay up to date with WIS News 10. Get the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and Stream us on Roku, YouTube, Amazon Fire, or Apple TV.

Copyright 2023 WIS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money generic
NC store fined $5,000 for overcharging people
Missing Woman Found
Woman found dead during missing persons search in Greenville Co.
Fatal crash in Cherokee County
1 dead, 2 injured following head-on crash in Cherokee County
Biscuitville announces Upstate locations
NC-founded breakfast restaurant announces new locations in Upstate
Alex Murdaugh arrives at the Colleton County Courthouse on March 3.
Murdaugh’s prison life detailed in Fox News report

Latest News

25-year-old Caleb Howard was arrested after a six-hour manhunt
Man arrested after six-hour manhunt in Laurens County, officials say
File Graphic (KWTX)
WNC woman dies after suffering alleged asthma attack in water, deputies say
Volunteers clean up Goucher Charter Academy
Community comes together to bring new life into old school in Cherokee Co.
Death investigation
Man found trapped in machine at agricultural company, coroner says