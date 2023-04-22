Union’s RobinHood Group awarded national grant, to expand healthy and affordable food access

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Recently, it’s been harder and harder for many families to afford fresh and affordable foods. Feeding America data compiled by Stacker.com, shows Union County is the 4th most food insecure county in the state as of 2019. But a local food organization is making a difference.

Elise Ashby founded Robinhood in 2001, in Washington DC. She brought the organization to Union County in 2015, and slowly began to grow the downtown farmers market

“Young people with kids. It’s older folks who are getting those beans or that okra, we have cooking demonstrations, we have tastings and bakers are giving out samples of stuff kids are eating ice cream. It’s an event, I mean, it is a community space,” said Ashby, RobinHoods founder, describing the farmers market.

Now from March to November the market is thriving. With vendors like Cora’s Goodies,  and Mrs. G’s Cake, Cakes and More. Also, Ashby’s Fru-Ge-Ley ice cream, a creative way to make kids eat their veggies.

“[The farmers market] provides our residents with locally grown produce. They know exactly the farmers who made it,” said Ashby.

Local farmers like Cleveland Jackson. A horticulturalist and former agriculture teacher at Union High School.

“Vegetables, fresh vegetables are so healthy for you, but I didn’t know it as a child. But now, I realize it,” he said.

“It’s special to have a farmers market where the prices are not as high as the grocery store, and the vegetables are lovingly grown,” said JoAnne Sikes, a new vendor at the market.

But the market is just part of RobinHood’s work, the organization also runs the county foodshare program, cooking demonstrations, educational programs for youth and several gardens.

“Why not make healthy eating a norm?” said Ashby.

Now a grant will help her achieve that. The Walmart foundation and Local Initiatives Support Corporation chose RobinHood as one of 8 nonprofits nationwide to receive a cut of $1.5 million dollars.

“I was like, really? How did you get my name? How did you find me? And they were like ‘we heard about all the great work you’re doing,’ said Ashby.

Ashby says her plan is to use the funding to create a commercial kitchen in Union and grow her nonprofit staff. Using other grant funds, RobinHood also has plans to create more community gardens, so that fresh fruit and vegetables are just a step away from home.

“We’ll have greenhouses at each site and so we’ll be able to grow year-round which is amazing,” she said.

Feeding a county, while also helping the local economy.

“Agriculture is the biggest industry in South Carolina. Why not make it the biggest industry in Union County?” said Ashby.

The farmer’s market will open for the season on Saturday June 3rd, 8 am - noon at the Union County YMCA, 106 Lakeside Drive. There will also be a Mental and Physical Health Fair that same day.

Union County’s foodshare program has monthly produce box pick-ups, and accepts SNAP/EBT benefits. To learn more click here.

