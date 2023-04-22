WNC woman dies after suffering alleged asthma attack in water, deputies say

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Burke County Sheriff’s Office says that an Asheville woman has died after allegedly suffering an asthma attack while in the water at Lake James on Friday.

The sheriff’s office identified the woman as 27-year-old Hannah Maria Walker.

According to the sheriff’s office, witnesses said Walker jumped into the water and then a few minutes later began not feeling well. Deputies say that Walker’s fiancé, who said she suffered from asthma, gave her an inhaler while she was still in the water, but Walker’s condition got worse, and she went unconscious.

Deputies say the fiancé and a friend were able to get Walker out of the water and into a boat while another witness called 911.

When first responders arrived, they started performing CPR and other lifesaving efforts on Walker, but she was pronounced dead thirty minutes later.

Deputies say Walker was with her fiancé, two young children, and a friend.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is still investigating Walker’s death pending an autopsy.

